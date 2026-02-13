What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Walmart (WMT) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart (WMT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $189.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walmart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Membership and other income' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to reach $129.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Sales' reaching $188.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Walmart International' will reach $35.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' stands at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' at 4.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - International' to come in at 5,632 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,566 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' of 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' will likely reach 603 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 600 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net square footage - Walmart U.S.' should come in at 699 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 698 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' should arrive at 81 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net square footage - International' will reach 275 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 274 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

