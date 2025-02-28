What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.08 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Victoria's Secret metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct' should arrive at $775.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total stores - Company-Operated' will reach 806. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 831 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores - China Joint Venture' at 69. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Victoria's Secret shares have recorded returns of -26.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change.

