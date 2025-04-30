What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Vertex (VRTX) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Vertex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' to reach $2.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- United States' stands at $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.



Shares of Vertex have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

