What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Valvoline (VVV) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Valvoline (VVV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $455.07 million, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Valvoline metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Same-store sales growth - System-wide' to come in at 5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System-wide stores - Franchised stores' at 1,165 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,060 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total System-wide stores' will likely reach 2,182 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,010 .

Analysts predict that the 'Same-store sales growth - Company-operated' will reach 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same-store sales growth - Franchised' will reach 5.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System-wide stores - Company-operated stores' should come in at 1,017 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 950 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stores Opened - Franchised' reaching 25 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Stores Opened - Company-operated' will reach 26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26 .

Over the past month, Valvoline shares have recorded returns of -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VVV will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

