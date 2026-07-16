What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Valmont (VMI) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Valmont Industries (VMI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Valmont metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Agriculture' at $236.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Sales- Infrastructure' will likely reach $835.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Agriculture' to reach $264.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Infrastructure' stands at $861.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Shares of Valmont have experienced a change of -3.7% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), VMI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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