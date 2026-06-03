What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vail Resorts (MTN) will report quarterly earnings of $8.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.21 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vail Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' to come in at $82.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' at $100.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' of $53.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms' should come in at $32.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' will reach $96.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' will likely reach $137.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mountain - Total skier visits' will reach 7.43 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.61 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' will reach $208.83 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206.66 .

Analysts forecast 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' to reach $168.57 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $165.54 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mountain - ETP' reaching $98.88 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.47 .

Over the past month, shares of Vail Resorts have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, MTN carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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