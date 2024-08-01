What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Upstart (UPST) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.39 per share, indicating a decline of 750% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $125.16 million, representing a decrease of 7.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Upstart metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' will reach $135.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net' will reach $104.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net' at $30.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Upstart here>>>



Shares of Upstart have demonstrated returns of +21.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UPST is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.