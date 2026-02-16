What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Universal Display (OLED) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Corp. (OLED) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. Revenues are expected to be $173.25 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Universal Display metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Material sales' will likely reach $95.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Contract research services' to come in at $5.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty and license fees' should arrive at $72.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Universal Display have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLED is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.