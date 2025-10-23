What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About UnitedHealth (UNH) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, indicating a decline of 60.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $113.38 billion, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UnitedHealth metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Products' will likely reach $13.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $9.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums' should come in at $89.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment and other income' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -33.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' will reach 90.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Risk-based' reaching 8.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Fee-based' to come in at 21.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.83 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Community and Senior' will reach 20.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' to reach 8.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicaid' will reach 7.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.45 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' should arrive at 4.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Medicare Part D stand-alone' of 2.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.06 million.

Shares of UnitedHealth have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UNH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

