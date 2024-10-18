What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About United Rentals (URI) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals (URI) will report quarterly earnings of $12.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Rentals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will reach $3.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' to reach $96.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' will likely reach $39.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' should come in at $51.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' at $355.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales' will reach $17.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' should arrive at $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment' will reach $27.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment' of $43.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues' stands at $9.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +58.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- General rentals' to come in at $2.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues' reaching $103.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +33% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>



Over the past month, shares of United Rentals have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, URI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.