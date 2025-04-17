What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About United Rentals (URI) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals (URI) to post quarterly earnings of $8.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.57 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific United Rentals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will reach $3.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' to come in at $90.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' should come in at $37.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' at $53.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' will likely reach $341.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales' to reach $16.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' reaching $956.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment' stands at $23.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment' should arrive at $40.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues' will reach $7.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- General rentals' will reach $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues' of $80.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of United Rentals have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

