What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.36 per share, indicating a decline of 24.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $277.41 million, representing a decline of 3.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 8.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United Parks & Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and other' will reach $128.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Admissions' at $150.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Admissions per capita' will reach $46.04 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.04 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Attendance' will reach 3,279 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,391 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue per capita' stands at $85.20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.62 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'In-Park per capita spending' should come in at $39.16 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38.58 .

Shares of United Parks & Resorts have demonstrated returns of +1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PRKS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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