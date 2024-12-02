What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About UiPath (PATH) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that UiPath (PATH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 41.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $347.61 million, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UiPath metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licenses' will reach $137.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARR' will likely reach $1.60 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New ARR' at $51.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of UiPath have returned +13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, PATH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

