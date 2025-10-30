What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Uber (UBER) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Uber Technologies (UBER) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating a decline of 44.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.26 billion, representing an increase of 18.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Uber metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mobility' should arrive at $7.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Freight' stands at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Delivery' should come in at $4.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $841.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' to reach $6.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $3.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $48.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.97 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' reaching 184 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 161 .

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' will reach $22.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' of $24.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trips' will reach 3,393 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,868 in the same quarter of the previous year.

