What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Uber (UBER) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Uber Technologies (UBER) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating an increase of 31.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.21 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Uber metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mobility' will reach $7.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Freight' to come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $5.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $978.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' reaching $7.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $2.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +43.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' will reach $3.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Total' of $57.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46.76 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' stands at 206 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 180 .

Analysts forecast 'Trips' to reach 3,902 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,268 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' should come in at $26.93 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' should arrive at $28.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.76 billion.

Over the past month, Uber shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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