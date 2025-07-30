What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Tyson (TSN) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Tyson Foods (TSN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating a decline of 17.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.63 billion, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tyson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Chicken' should arrive at $4.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Beef' should come in at $5.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- International/Other' will reach $580.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Prepared Foods' reaching $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Pork' of $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork' will reach $31.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' will reach $27.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' stands at $226.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $203.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' at $336.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.00 million.

Tyson shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

