What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TransUnion (TRU) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (TRU) will report quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TransUnion metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' will likely reach $829.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $243.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' to reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Financial Services' reaching $380.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Markets gross revenue- Emerging Verticals' at $309.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' stands at $37.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' to come in at $33.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' should come in at $55.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $27.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' of $16.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will reach $72.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Markets' will reach $310.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $285.20 million.



TransUnion shares have witnessed a change of -14.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

