What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TransDigm (TDG) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from TransDigm Group (TDG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $9.78 per share, indicating an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.3 billion, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransDigm metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' reaching $47.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' should come in at $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' will reach $341.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' at $317.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' should arrive at $530.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' of $363.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' to reach $250.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' stands at $392.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Power & Control' will likely reach $670.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $587.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' will reach $3.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.00 million.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Airframe' to come in at $550.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $503.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of TransDigm have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, TDG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

