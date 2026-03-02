What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Traeger (COOK) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Traeger (COOK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $138.1 million, down 18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Traeger metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Grills' to come in at $58.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Consumables' will reach $29.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Accessories' reaching $50.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Traeger shares have recorded returns of -21.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COOK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

