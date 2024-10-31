What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TopBuild (BLD) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, TopBuild (BLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TopBuild metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' at $598.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Installation' reaching $877.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation' to come in at $177.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $175.22 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' will likely reach $92.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $88.27 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>



Shares of TopBuild have experienced a change of -11.7% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BLD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.