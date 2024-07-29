What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters (TRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.74 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' at $730.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' should arrive at $246.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Global Print' reaching $121.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Corporates' will reach $439.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Reuters News' will reach $207.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' will reach $331.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $345 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' stands at $161.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $163 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' will likely reach $44.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' to reach $44.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' should come in at $93.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Thomson Reuters have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

