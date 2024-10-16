What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TFI International (TFII) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (TFII) to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.29 billion, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TFI International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before fuel surcharge' at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel surcharge' will likely reach $298.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Logistics' stands at $478.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload' will reach $864.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' reaching 87.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.7% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload' will reach 87.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.1% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' should arrive at 88.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Canadian LTL - Tonnage' will reach 664.46 KTons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 636 KTons.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. LTL - Tonnage' to reach 914.25 KTons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 904 KTons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio' of 76.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Canadian LTL - Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel)' to come in at $11.38. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.07.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Canadian LTL - Shipments' should come in at 617.76 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 594 thousand.



