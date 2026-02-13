What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.5 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will likely reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' should arrive at $8.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' to come in at 5.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' of 714 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 666 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Restaurants at the end - Total' at 817 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 784 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of restaurants opened - Franchise' will reach 1 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' stands at 1,348 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,576 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' should come in at 9,227 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,276 .

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' will reach 103 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 118 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth' reaching 5.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' will reach 10 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse' to reach $2228.88 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2211.00 .

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have demonstrated returns of -6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.