What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.5 billion, increasing 12.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Texas Roadhouse metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' at $8.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' to reach 5.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Total' should come in at 800 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 762 .

Analysts expect 'Franchise-owned restaurants-Comparable restaurant sales growth' to come in at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' will reach 697 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 650 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Bubba's 33 restaurants' of 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' reaching 636 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 594 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33' will reach 52 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' will likely reach 1,358 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,389 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' should arrive at 8,964 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,408 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' stands at 105 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112 .

Over the past month, Texas Roadhouse shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

