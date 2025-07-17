What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments (TXN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.31 billion, up 12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Texas Instruments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $270.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' reaching $687.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Analog' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Analog' at $1.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.05 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Other' should arrive at $8.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' stands at $104.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $80.00 million.

Shares of Texas Instruments have demonstrated returns of +9.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

