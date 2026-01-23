What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.34 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' to reach $154.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' should arrive at $63.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- United States' to come in at $2.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' of $625.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' stands at $57.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' should come in at $446.04 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE' will likely reach $5.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY' will reach $70.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Generic products' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- AJOVY' will reach $74.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Other' at $168.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.