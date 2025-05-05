What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.97 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teva Pharmaceutical Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- COPAXONE- Total' to come in at $84.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- API sales to third parties' will reach $115.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other- Total' of $221.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets' at $615.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- United States- COPAXONE' will reach $32.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States- BENDEKA / TREANDA' will likely reach $35.39 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- United States- AUSTEDO' to reach $360.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda' should arrive at $370.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE' will reach $43.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products' should come in at $60.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products' reaching $487.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares have recorded returns of +17.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEVA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

