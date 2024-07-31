What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Teleflex (TFX) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teleflex (TFX) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $763.39 million, increasing 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teleflex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Interventional' of $137.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Interventional Urology' should come in at $83.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services)' at $88.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Vascular Access' will reach $181.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Anesthesia' reaching $104.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Other' to reach $55.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Surgical' will reach $111.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $432.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' will reach $87.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' to come in at $157.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teleflex here>>>



Shares of Teleflex have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.