What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Teledyne (TDY) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Teledyne Technologies (TDY) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.42 billion, increasing 1.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teledyne metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' should arrive at $346.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' at $110.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' reaching $772.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' will reach $196.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Instrumentation - Test and Measurement Instrumentation' will reach $80.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Instrumentation - Environmental Instrumentation' to reach $118.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Instrumentation - Marine Instrumentation' of $147.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' will likely reach $91.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' stands at $127.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' to come in at $55.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.40 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' should come in at $9.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.90 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will reach $174.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.50 million.



Shares of Teledyne have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TDY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

