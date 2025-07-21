What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About TE Connectivity (TEL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity (TEL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.29 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions' reaching $2.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +74.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' at $190.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' should come in at $229.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' stands at $325.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace, defense, and marine' will likely reach $402.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' will reach $361.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' should arrive at $483.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $490.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions' to come in at $349.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.00 million in the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

