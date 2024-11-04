What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Tapestry (TPR) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tapestry (TPR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.47 billion, declining 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tapestry metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Coach' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' stands at $49.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' to come in at $285.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- Coach' reaching $368.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $371.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade' to reach $14.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.60 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Tapestry have demonstrated returns of +1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

