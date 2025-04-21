What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Strategic Education (STRA) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Strategic Education (STRA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating a decline of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $301.28 million, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Strategic Education metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Australia/New Zealand' to reach $50.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Education Technology Services' of $29.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +61.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment' reaching $221.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Strategic Education have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STRA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.