What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) will report quarterly earnings of $5.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 93.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 74% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sterling Infrastructure metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- E-Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $721.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +132.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Transportation Solutions' to come in at $182.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Building Solutions' at $90.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Building Solutions' will reach $8.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Transportation Solutions' will reach $26.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.98 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- E-Infrastructure Solutions' to reach $172.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83.77 million.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure have experienced a change of -35.9% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), STRL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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