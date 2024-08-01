What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Steris (STE) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Steris (STE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.26 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Steris metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Healthcare' of $882.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies' will reach $246.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Life Sciences' should arrive at $132.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' to come in at $60.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' stands at $37.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' reaching $333.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' should come in at $233.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' to reach $307.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' will reach $36.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' will reach $204.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $198.18 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies' will likely reach $114.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109.59 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income / (loss)- Life Sciences' at $52.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.84 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>



Shares of Steris have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), STE is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.