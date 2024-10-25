What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sprouts Farmers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales growth' of 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Stores at end of period' will likely reach 427. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 401 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Stores Opened' reaching 7. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at beginning of period' should arrive at 419. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 391 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sprouts Farmers here>>>



Over the past month, Sprouts Farmers shares have recorded returns of +9.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SFM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.