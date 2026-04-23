What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Spotify (SPOT) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Spotify (SPOT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 223.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spotify metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' reaching 759.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 678.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Premium Subscribers' of 293.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 268.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ad-Supported MAUs' will likely reach 481.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 423.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Spotify shares have recorded returns of +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPOT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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