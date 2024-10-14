What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Snap-On (SNA) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Snap-On (SNA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.58 per share, indicating an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.16 billion, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Snap-On metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $443.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' stands at $485.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' to come in at $374.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' should come in at $71.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' should arrive at $59.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' to reach $106.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' of $109.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $104.90 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Snap-On here>>>



Shares of Snap-On have experienced a change of +4.1% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.