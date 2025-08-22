What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smucker (SJM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.13 billion, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Smucker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' will reach $510.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' will reach $699.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' will reach $378.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' of $280.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks' should come in at $261.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' at $139.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $172.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' to come in at $119.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' should arrive at $49.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' reaching $108.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Smucker have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, SJM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.