What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Simon Property (SPG) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Simon Property (SPG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.57 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Simon Property metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' reaching $34.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $78.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Lease income' stands at $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will likely reach 96.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $382.84 million.

Over the past month, shares of Simon Property have returned +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, SPG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.