What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Simmons First National (SFNC) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Simmons First National (SFNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating an increase of 21.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $213.4 million, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Simmons First National metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $167.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.83 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 63.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans' will likely reach $156.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $103.45 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' stands at $23.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.96 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income - FTE' of $175.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $160.48 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $44.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.30 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $168.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $153.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Simmons First National shares have recorded returns of +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFNC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

