What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ServisFirst (SFBS) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, indicating an increase of 25.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $148.8 million, representing an increase of 20.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ServisFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 31.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' will likely reach $17.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $139.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $115.12 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-interest income' of $9.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of ServisFirst have demonstrated returns of -2.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SFBS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

