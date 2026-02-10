What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Service Corp. (SCI) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Service Corp. (SCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.12 billion, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Service Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cemetery' will reach $516.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Funeral' of $602.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total comparable funeral average revenue per service' should arrive at $5877.90 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5721.00 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Funeral services performed' reaching 89,910 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88,934 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Funeral' will reach $132.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Cemetery' at $180.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $180.80 million.

Over the past month, shares of Service Corp. have returned +4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, SCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

