What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Semtech (SMTC) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech (SMTC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 533.3%. Revenues are expected to be $249.79 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Semtech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by major end markets- Infrastructure' will reach $73.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by major end markets- Industrial' will likely reach $140.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by major end markets- High-End Consumer' of $36.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Semtech have experienced a change of +59.4% in the past month compared to the +12.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMTC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

