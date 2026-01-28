What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Selective Insurance (SIGI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 38.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.37 billion, increasing 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Selective Insurance metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other income' stands at $8.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned' at $959.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income earned' will reach $141.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned' should come in at $157.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' to come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned' to reach $100.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined ratio' will reach 95.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss and loss expense ratio' reaching 65.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting expense ratio' should arrive at 31.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio' will likely reach 97.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio' of 97.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio' will reach 84.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.1%.

Shares of Selective Insurance have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SIGI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

