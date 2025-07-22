What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Saia (SAIA) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Saia (SAIA) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 37.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $811.29 million, declining 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 7.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Saia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 89.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT)' reaching $24.98 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.75 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage' of 1601 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1559 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel, operating expenses and supplies' will likely reach $164.95 million.

Shares of Saia have experienced a change of +6.6% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SAIA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

