What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) to post quarterly loss of -$0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 38.9%. Revenues are expected to be $342.11 million, up 32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rubrik, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $329.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other' to come in at $10.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance' should come in at $1.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -65.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscription ARR' at $1440700.00 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1092584.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cloud ARR' to reach $1273290.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $875602.00 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR' should arrive at 2,812 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,246 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Subscription' will reach $263.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $194.69 million.

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. have experienced a change of +11.9% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RBRK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

