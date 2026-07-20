What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that RTX (RTX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $22.83 billion, increasing 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RTX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' at $7.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Raytheon' will likely reach $7.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' of $8.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' reaching $1.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' should come in at $895.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $809.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' will reach $700.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $608.00 million in the same quarter last year.

RTX shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RTX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.