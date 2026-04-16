What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RTX (RTX) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from RTX (RTX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, indicating an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $21.55 billion, representing an increase of 6.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RTX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' at $7.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' will reach $7.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Raytheon' of $6.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' will reach $1.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.23 billion.

Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' to come in at $770.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $678.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' should arrive at $642.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $590.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Eliminations and Other- Adjusted' reaching -$5.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of RTX have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, RTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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