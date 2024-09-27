What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International (RPM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.02 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RPM International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' should arrive at $801.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' to reach $178.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' stands at $657.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should come in at $378.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' will reach $128.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' of $17.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' at $65.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.05 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $150.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $144.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of RPM International have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

