What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' stands at $432.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $81.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +77.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' should arrive at $809.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' to reach $113.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +267.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' reaching $55.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +114.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' at $287.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' will likely reach $86.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' of $315.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' should come in at $182.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +100.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Interest on segregated cash, securities, and deposits' to come in at $93.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Funded Customers' will reach $27.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Custody - Total' will reach $355.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $192.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Robinhood Markets have returned -31.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, HOOD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

